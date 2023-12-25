The San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Brock Purdy score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Brock Purdy score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)

Purdy has rushed for 138 yards (9.9 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.

Purdy has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.

Brock Purdy Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Steelers 19 29 220 2 0 3 20 0 Week 2 @Rams 17 25 206 0 0 3 5 1 Week 3 Giants 25 37 310 2 0 4 -1 0 Week 4 Cardinals 20 21 283 1 0 2 0 1 Week 5 Cowboys 17 24 252 4 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Browns 12 27 125 1 1 3 7 0 Week 7 @Vikings 21 30 272 1 2 5 19 0 Week 8 Bengals 22 31 365 1 2 6 57 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 19 26 296 3 0 0 0 0 Week 11 Buccaneers 21 25 333 3 0 4 14 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 21 30 209 1 1 3 1 0 Week 13 @Eagles 19 27 314 4 0 2 9 0 Week 14 Seahawks 19 27 368 2 1 2 7 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 16 25 242 4 0 0 0 0

