Will Brock Purdy Score a Touchdown Against the Ravens on Christmas in Week 16?
The San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens are scheduled to play in a Week 16 matchup at 8:15 PM ET on Monday. Will Brock Purdy score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.
Will Brock Purdy score a touchdown against the Ravens?
Odds to score a TD this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a TD)
- Purdy has rushed for 138 yards (9.9 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.
- Purdy has reached the end zone via the ground in two games this year.
Brock Purdy Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Steelers
|19
|29
|220
|2
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 2
|@Rams
|17
|25
|206
|0
|0
|3
|5
|1
|Week 3
|Giants
|25
|37
|310
|2
|0
|4
|-1
|0
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|20
|21
|283
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|17
|24
|252
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Browns
|12
|27
|125
|1
|1
|3
|7
|0
|Week 7
|@Vikings
|21
|30
|272
|1
|2
|5
|19
|0
|Week 8
|Bengals
|22
|31
|365
|1
|2
|6
|57
|0
|Week 10
|@Jaguars
|19
|26
|296
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Buccaneers
|21
|25
|333
|3
|0
|4
|14
|0
|Week 12
|@Seahawks
|21
|30
|209
|1
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|19
|27
|314
|4
|0
|2
|9
|0
|Week 14
|Seahawks
|19
|27
|368
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|Week 15
|@Cardinals
|16
|25
|242
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
