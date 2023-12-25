Brock Purdy will be facing the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his San Francisco 49ers meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, on Monday at 8:15 PM ET.

Purdy has tallied 3,795 passing yards this year (271.1 per game), including 29 passing TDs and seven picks. Purdy also has carried the ball 37 times for 138 yards and two scores, compiling up 9.9 yards per game.

Purdy vs. the Ravens

Purdy vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore has not allowed an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

10 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Ravens this season.

Baltimore has allowed two or more touchdown passes to three quarterbacks in 2023.

The Ravens have allowed one opposing player to throw for at least three TD passes in an outing this season.

The pass defense of the Ravens is giving up 185.7 yards per contest this year, which ranks sixth in the NFL.

The Ravens have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 14 this season (one per game).

Brock Purdy Passing Props vs. the Ravens

Passing Yards: 252.5 (-115)

252.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-161)

Purdy Passing Insights

Purdy has bettered his passing yards prop total in nine games this year, or 64.3%.

The 49ers pass on 48.6% of their plays and run on 51.4%. They are third in NFL play in points scored.

Purdy's 9.9 yards per attempt rank first in the NFL.

Purdy has completed at least one touchdown pass in 13 of 14 games, including multiple TDs eight times.

He has scored 31 of his team's 52 offensive touchdowns this season (59.6%).

Purdy accounts for 39.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his total 384 passing attempts inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Brock Purdy Rushing Props vs the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 6.5 (-120)

Purdy Rushing Insights

Purdy has hit the rushing yards over in six of 14 opportunities (42.9%).

Purdy has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season, but did not score more than one in either game.

He has six red zone rushing carries (7.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Purdy's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 12/17/2023 Week 15 16-for-25 / 242 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 19-for-27 / 368 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 19-for-27 / 314 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 21-for-30 / 209 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 21-for-25 / 333 YDS / 3 TDs / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

