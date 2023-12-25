Will Brandon Aiyuk hit paydirt when the San Francisco 49ers and the Baltimore Ravens play in Week 16 on Monday at 8:15 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Will Brandon Aiyuk score a touchdown against the Ravens?

Odds to score a TD this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a TD)

Aiyuk's team-leading 1,090 yards receiving (83.8 per game) have come on 59 catches (86 targets) and he has scored six touchdowns.

In five of 13 games this year, Aiyuk has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

Brandon Aiyuk Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Steelers 8 8 129 2 Week 2 @Rams 6 3 43 0 Week 4 Cardinals 6 6 148 0 Week 5 Cowboys 7 4 58 0 Week 6 @Browns 10 4 76 0 Week 7 @Vikings 6 5 57 0 Week 8 Bengals 9 5 109 0 Week 10 @Jaguars 3 3 55 1 Week 11 Buccaneers 6 5 156 1 Week 12 @Seahawks 4 2 50 1 Week 13 @Eagles 7 5 46 1 Week 14 Seahawks 9 6 126 0 Week 15 @Cardinals 5 3 37 0

