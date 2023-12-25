Brandon Aiyuk has a difficult matchup when his San Francisco 49ers face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 (Monday, 8:15 PM ET). The Ravens allow 185.7 passing yards per game, sixth-best in the league.

Aiyuk has a team-high 1,090-yard season on 59 catches with six scores so far. He has been targeted on 86 occasions, and averages 83.8 yards.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Aiyuk and the 49ers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Aiyuk vs. the Ravens

Aiyuk vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Ravens have conceded a TD pass to 13 opposing players this year.

Baltimore has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 185.7 passing yards per game yielded by the Ravens defense makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense.

The Ravens have the No. 1 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, conceding 14 this season (one per game).

Watch 49ers vs Ravens on Fubo!

Brandon Aiyuk Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 64.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Aiyuk with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Aiyuk Receiving Insights

Aiyuk, in six of 13 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Aiyuk has 22.0% of his team's target share (86 targets on 391 passing attempts).

He is averaging 12.7 yards per target (first in league play), picking up 1,090 yards on 86 passes thrown his way.

Aiyuk has had a touchdown catch in five of 13 games this season, and he found the end zone more than once on one of those occasions.

He has six total touchdowns this season (11.5% of his team's 52 offensive TDs).

Aiyuk has been targeted five times in the red zone (9.3% of his team's 54 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Aiyuk's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 12/17/2023 Week 15 5 TAR / 3 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 12/10/2023 Week 14 9 TAR / 6 REC / 126 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 12/3/2023 Week 13 7 TAR / 5 REC / 46 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Seahawks 11/23/2023 Week 12 4 TAR / 2 REC / 50 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 11/19/2023 Week 11 6 TAR / 5 REC / 156 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.