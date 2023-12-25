When Austin Hooper suits up for the Las Vegas Raiders in their Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs (on Monday at 1:00 PM ET), will he hit paydirt? Before making any bets, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Austin Hooper score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a TD)

This campaign Hooper has hauled in 16 passes on 20 targets for 154 yards, averaging 11.8 yards per game.

Having played 13 games this year, Hooper has not tallied a TD reception.

Austin Hooper Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Broncos 1 1 20 0 Week 2 @Bills 2 2 20 0 Week 4 @Chargers 2 1 11 0 Week 5 Packers 2 2 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 2 2 19 0 Week 7 @Bears 2 2 18 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 19 0 Week 9 Giants 1 1 10 0 Week 10 Jets 1 1 7 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Chiefs 2 1 14 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 1 5 0 Week 15 Chargers 1 0 0 0

