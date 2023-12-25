Should you bet on Ameer Abdullah finding his way into the end zone in the Las Vegas Raiders' upcoming Week 16 matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on Monday? Keep reading for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Ameer Abdullah score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a TD)

Abdullah has 74 rushing yards on 12 attempts (5.7 yards per carry).

Abdullah also averages 8.1 receiving yards per game, catching 16 passes for 105 yards.

In 13 games, Abdullah has not scored a rushing touchdown.

Ameer Abdullah Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Broncos 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Bills 0 0 0 1 5 0 Week 3 Steelers 0 0 0 2 16 0 Week 4 @Chargers 0 0 0 2 14 0 Week 5 Packers 1 4 0 1 11 0 Week 6 Patriots 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Lions 1 7 0 1 12 0 Week 9 Giants 2 8 0 2 17 0 Week 10 Jets 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 11 @Dolphins 0 0 0 1 4 0 Week 12 Chiefs 1 11 0 1 2 0 Week 14 Vikings 1 12 0 2 7 0 Week 15 Chargers 6 32 0 2 13 0

