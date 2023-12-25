The San Francisco 49ers (11-3) take the gridiron as 5.5-point favorites against the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) on Monday, December 25, 2023 at Levi's Stadium. Both teams are on winning streaks, with San Francisco on a six-game run and Baltimore winners of four straight. This contest has a listed total of 47 points.

As the 49ers ready for this matchup against the Ravens, here are their recent betting insights and trends. Before the Ravens take on the 49ers, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.

49ers vs. Ravens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Baltimore Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-5.5) 47 -250 +195 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-5.5) 46.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game with FanDuel

San Francisco vs. Baltimore Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: ABC

49ers vs. Ravens Betting Insights

San Francisco has an 8-5-1 record against the spread this season.

The 49ers' ATS record as 5.5-point favorites or more is 4-4-1.

The teams have hit the over in seven of San Francisco's 14 games with a set total.

Baltimore has beaten the spread nine times in 14 games.

This year, six of Baltimore's 14 games have hit the over.

49ers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Brandon Aiyuk - - - - 63.5 (-118) - George Kittle - - - - 47.5 (-118) - Christian McCaffrey - - 83.5 (-115) - 31.5 (-118) - Brock Purdy 252.5 (-115) - 6.5 (-115) - - - Deebo Samuel - - - - 60.5 (-115) - Payouts above are for the "over" bet.

