How to Watch 49ers vs. Ravens on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 16
Published: Dec. 25, 2023 at 11:57 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The San Francisco 49ers (11-3) bring a six-game winning streak into their home matchup December 25, 2023 with a streaking Baltimore Ravens squad (11-3), winners of four straight.
We give more coverage below, including how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch 49ers vs. Ravens
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV: ABC
49ers Insights
- The 49ers score 14.3 more points per game (30.4) than the Ravens give up (16.1).
- The 49ers average 402.6 yards per game, 114.7 more yards than the 287.9 the Ravens allow per matchup.
- San Francisco rushes for 139.9 yards per game, 37.8 more than the 102.1 Baltimore allows per contest.
- This year, the 49ers have 12 turnovers, nine fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (21).
49ers Home Performance
- At home, the 49ers score 29.8 points per game and concede 16.5. That's less than they score (30.4) and allow (16.7) overall.
- At home, the 49ers accumulate 444.0 yards per game and concede 286.7. That's more than they gain overall (402.6), but less than they allow (310.1).
- San Francisco's average yards passing at home (304.7) is higher than its overall average (262.6). And its average yards conceded at home (209.8) is lower than overall (220.6).
- The 49ers' average rushing yards gained (139.3) and conceded (76.8) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 139.9 and 89.4, respectively.
- The 49ers' offensive third-down percentage in home games (53.2%) is higher than their overall average (47.9%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (38.0%) is lower than overall (40.0%).
49ers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|12/3/2023
|at Philadelphia
|W 42-19
|FOX
|12/10/2023
|Seattle
|W 28-16
|FOX
|12/17/2023
|at Arizona
|W 45-29
|CBS
|12/25/2023
|Baltimore
|-
|ABC
|12/31/2023
|at Washington
|-
|FOX
|1/7/2024
|Los Angeles
|-
|-
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
