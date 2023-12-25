The San Francisco 49ers (11-3) bring a six-game winning streak into their home matchup December 25, 2023 with a streaking Baltimore Ravens squad (11-3), winners of four straight.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Ravens

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV: ABC

49ers Insights

The 49ers score 14.3 more points per game (30.4) than the Ravens give up (16.1).

The 49ers average 402.6 yards per game, 114.7 more yards than the 287.9 the Ravens allow per matchup.

San Francisco rushes for 139.9 yards per game, 37.8 more than the 102.1 Baltimore allows per contest.

This year, the 49ers have 12 turnovers, nine fewer than the Ravens have takeaways (21).

49ers Home Performance

At home, the 49ers score 29.8 points per game and concede 16.5. That's less than they score (30.4) and allow (16.7) overall.

At home, the 49ers accumulate 444.0 yards per game and concede 286.7. That's more than they gain overall (402.6), but less than they allow (310.1).

San Francisco's average yards passing at home (304.7) is higher than its overall average (262.6). And its average yards conceded at home (209.8) is lower than overall (220.6).

The 49ers' average rushing yards gained (139.3) and conceded (76.8) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 139.9 and 89.4, respectively.

The 49ers' offensive third-down percentage in home games (53.2%) is higher than their overall average (47.9%). And their defensive third-down percentage at home (38.0%) is lower than overall (40.0%).

49ers Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/3/2023 at Philadelphia W 42-19 FOX 12/10/2023 Seattle W 28-16 FOX 12/17/2023 at Arizona W 45-29 CBS 12/25/2023 Baltimore - ABC 12/31/2023 at Washington - FOX 1/7/2024 Los Angeles - -

