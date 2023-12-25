49ers vs. Ravens Injury Report — Week 16
Entering their Monday, December 25 game against the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at Levi's Stadium, which begins at 8:15 PM , the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) are keeping their eye on 10 players on the injury report.
The 49ers enter the matchup after winning 45-29 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last game on December 17.
The Ravens are coming off of a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars by the score of 23-7.
San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Elijah Mitchell
|RB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Ben Bartch
|OL
|Finger
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Spencer Burford
|OL
|Knee
|Full Participation In Practice
|Arik Armstead
|DL
|Foot
|Out
|Javon Hargrave
|DL
|Hamstring
|Questionable
|Clelin Ferrell
|DL
|Ankle
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Deommodore Lenoir
|DB
|Ribs
|Full Participation In Practice
|Oren Burks
|LB
|Knee
|Out
|Jauan Jennings
|WR
|Concussion
|Out
|Ross Dwelley
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Marcus Williams
|S
|Groin
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Jalyn Armour-Davis
|CB
|Concussion
|Out
|Arthur Maulet
|CB
|Knee
|Out
|Ronnie Stanley
|OT
|Concussion
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Malik Hamm
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|WR
|Illness
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Foot
|Questionable
Other Week 16 Injury Reports
49ers vs. Ravens Game Info
- When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California
- TV Info: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!
49ers Season Insights
- The 49ers have the 10th-ranked defense this year (310.1 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking second-best with 402.6 yards per game.
- The 49ers have been surging on both offense and defense, ranking second-best in scoring offense (30.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game).
- The 49ers own the 14th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards (220.6 allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking second-best with 262.6 passing yards per game.
- San Francisco has been clicking on all fronts in the running game this year, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (139.9 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (89.4 rushing yards allowed per game).
- The 49ers have the best turnover margin in the NFL at +13, forcing 25 turnovers (first in NFL) while turning it over 12 times (first in NFL).
49ers vs. Ravens Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: 49ers (-6)
- Moneyline: 49ers (-275), Ravens (+220)
- Total: 46.5 points
