Entering their Monday, December 25 game against the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) at Levi's Stadium, which begins at 8:15 PM , the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) are keeping their eye on 10 players on the injury report.

Watch the 49ers in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The 49ers enter the matchup after winning 45-29 over the Arizona Cardinals in their last game on December 17.

The Ravens are coming off of a victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars by the score of 23-7.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

San Francisco 49ers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Elijah Mitchell RB Knee Questionable Ben Bartch OL Finger Limited Participation In Practice Spencer Burford OL Knee Full Participation In Practice Arik Armstead DL Foot Out Javon Hargrave DL Hamstring Questionable Clelin Ferrell DL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Deommodore Lenoir DB Ribs Full Participation In Practice Oren Burks LB Knee Out Jauan Jennings WR Concussion Out Ross Dwelley TE Ankle Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up for fantasy football today with Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Baltimore Ravens Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Marcus Williams S Groin Limited Participation In Practice Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Concussion Out Arthur Maulet CB Knee Out Ronnie Stanley OT Concussion Limited Participation In Practice Malik Hamm OLB Ankle Questionable Odell Beckham Jr. WR Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Zay Flowers WR Foot Questionable

Other Week 16 Injury Reports

49ers vs. Ravens Game Info

When: Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 25, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California TV Info: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Buy Tickets for This Game at Ticketmaster!

Rep the 49ers or the Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

49ers Season Insights

The 49ers have the 10th-ranked defense this year (310.1 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective on offense, ranking second-best with 402.6 yards per game.

The 49ers have been surging on both offense and defense, ranking second-best in scoring offense (30.4 points per game) and second-best in scoring defense (16.7 points allowed per game).

The 49ers own the 14th-ranked defense this season in terms of passing yards (220.6 allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking second-best with 262.6 passing yards per game.

San Francisco has been clicking on all fronts in the running game this year, ranking fourth-best in rushing offense (139.9 rushing yards per game) and third-best in rushing defense (89.4 rushing yards allowed per game).

The 49ers have the best turnover margin in the NFL at +13, forcing 25 turnovers (first in NFL) while turning it over 12 times (first in NFL).

49ers vs. Ravens Betting Info

Spread Favorite: 49ers (-6)

49ers (-6) Moneyline: 49ers (-275), Ravens (+220)

49ers (-275), Ravens (+220) Total: 46.5 points

Sign up to live bet on the 49ers-Ravens matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.