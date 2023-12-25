Best bets are available as the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) bring a six-game winning streak into their home matchup on December 25, 2023 with a streaking Baltimore Ravens squad (11-3), winners of four straight.

When is 49ers vs. Ravens?

Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023

Monday, December 25, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.2 points of each other.

The 49ers have a 75.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The 49ers are 11-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 78.6% of those games).

San Francisco has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -310 or shorter.

The Ravens won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Baltimore has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +250.

Other Week 16 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: San Francisco (-6.5)



San Francisco (-6.5) The 49ers are 8-6-0 against the spread this season.

In games it is played as 6.5-point favorites or more, San Francisco has an ATS record of 4-5.

The Ravens are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (47)



Under (47) Between them, these two teams average 10.8 more points per game (57.8) than this matchup's over/under (47).

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 14.2 less points per game (32.8) than this game's over/under of 47 points.

49ers games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (50%).

The Ravens have hit the over in six of their 14 games with a set total (42.9%).

Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 121.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 14 92.3 13 36.4 7

Lamar Jackson Rushing Yards (Our pick: 57.5/Under)

Games Pass YPG Pass TDs Rush YPG Rush TDs 14 221.8 17 52.9 5

