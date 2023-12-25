Best Bets, Odds for the 49ers vs. Ravens Game – Week 16
Best bets are available as the San Francisco 49ers (11-3) bring a six-game winning streak into their home matchup on December 25, 2023 with a streaking Baltimore Ravens squad (11-3), winners of four straight.
When is 49ers vs. Ravens?
- Game Date: Monday, December 25, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- The model line and the BetMGM line are within 0.2 points of each other.
- The 49ers have a 75.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The 49ers are 11-3 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 78.6% of those games).
- San Francisco has a 7-2 record (winning 77.8% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -310 or shorter.
- The Ravens won the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Baltimore has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +250.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: San Francisco (-6.5)
- The 49ers are 8-6-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it is played as 6.5-point favorites or more, San Francisco has an ATS record of 4-5.
- The Ravens are 9-5-0 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (47)
- Between them, these two teams average 10.8 more points per game (57.8) than this matchup's over/under (47).
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 14.2 less points per game (32.8) than this game's over/under of 47 points.
- 49ers games with a set total have hit the over seven times this season (50%).
- The Ravens have hit the over in six of their 14 games with a set total (42.9%).
Christian McCaffrey Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 121.5/Under)
|Games
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|Rec. YPG
|Rec. TDs
|14
|92.3
|13
|36.4
|7
Lamar Jackson Rushing Yards (Our pick: 57.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|14
|221.8
|17
|52.9
|5
