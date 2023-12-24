The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they host the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023 as 6.5-point underdogs. The Wolf Pack have also won four games in a row. The matchup's over/under is set at 142.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -6.5 142.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Nevada and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 combined points.

Nevada's contests this year have an average point total of 144.1, 1.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Wolf Pack are 8-3-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Nevada has been favored eight times and won seven of those games.

The Wolf Pack have been at least a -250 moneyline favorite six times this season and won each of those games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for Nevada.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 4 36.4% 79.3 151.7 64.8 135.8 145 Georgia Tech 6 54.5% 72.4 151.7 71 135.8 146.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

The Wolf Pack put up 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Nevada is 8-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall when scoring more than 71 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 8-3-0 5-2 5-6-0 Georgia Tech 6-5-0 2-1 4-7-0

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Georgia Tech 14-1 Home Record 11-6 6-7 Away Record 3-9 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.