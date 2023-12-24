The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), winners of four straight as well. The Wolf Pack are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -6.5 142.5

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 points in four of 11 games this season.

The average point total in Nevada's outings this year is 144.1, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Wolf Pack's ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

Nevada has been the favorite in eight games this season and won seven (87.5%) of those contests.

The Wolf Pack have entered six games this season favored by -275 or more, and won each of those games.

The implied probability of a win from Nevada, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 142.5 % of Games Over 142.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 4 36.4% 79.3 151.7 64.8 135.8 145 Georgia Tech 6 54.5% 72.4 151.7 71.0 135.8 146.2

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

The 79.3 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 8.3 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (71.0).

Nevada has an 8-2 record against the spread and an 11-0 record overall when putting up more than 71.0 points.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 8-3-0 5-2 5-6-0 Georgia Tech 6-5-0 2-1 4-7-0

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Georgia Tech 14-1 Home Record 11-6 6-7 Away Record 3-9 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

