Nevada vs. Georgia Tech: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 24
The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), winners of four straight as well. The Wolf Pack are favorites (-6.5) in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 142.5 points.
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nevada
|-6.5
|142.5
Nevada Betting Records & Stats
- Nevada and its opponents have scored more than 142.5 points in four of 11 games this season.
- The average point total in Nevada's outings this year is 144.1, 1.6 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Wolf Pack's ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.
- Nevada has been the favorite in eight games this season and won seven (87.5%) of those contests.
- The Wolf Pack have entered six games this season favored by -275 or more, and won each of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from Nevada, based on the moneyline, is 73.3%.
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 142.5
|% of Games Over 142.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nevada
|4
|36.4%
|79.3
|151.7
|64.8
|135.8
|145
|Georgia Tech
|6
|54.5%
|72.4
|151.7
|71.0
|135.8
|146.2
Additional Nevada Insights & Trends
- The 79.3 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 8.3 more points than the Yellow Jackets give up (71.0).
- Nevada has an 8-2 record against the spread and an 11-0 record overall when putting up more than 71.0 points.
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nevada
|8-3-0
|5-2
|5-6-0
|Georgia Tech
|6-5-0
|2-1
|4-7-0
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Nevada
|Georgia Tech
|14-1
|Home Record
|11-6
|6-7
|Away Record
|3-9
|8-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|7-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-5-0
|76.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|72.7
|66.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.6
|7-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-6-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-8-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
