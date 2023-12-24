Two streaking teams hit the court when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Yellow Jackets are 6.5-point underdogs and will try to keep their four-game win streak going against the Wolf Pack, winners of four straight. The matchup has a point total of 139.5.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nevada -6.5 139.5

Nevada Betting Records & Stats

Nevada and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

Nevada has an average total of 144.1 in its outings this year, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wolf Pack's ATS record is 8-3-0 this season.

Nevada has entered the game as favorites eight times this season and won seven of those games.

The Wolf Pack are undefeated in six games this season when favored by -300 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from Nevada, based on the moneyline, is 75%.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nevada 5 45.5% 79.3 151.7 64.8 135.8 145 Georgia Tech 8 72.7% 72.4 151.7 71 135.8 146.2

Additional Nevada Insights & Trends

The Wolf Pack put up 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Nevada is 8-2 against the spread and 11-0 overall when scoring more than 71 points.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nevada 8-3-0 5-2 5-6-0 Georgia Tech 6-5-0 2-1 4-7-0

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Nevada Georgia Tech 14-1 Home Record 11-6 6-7 Away Record 3-9 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 7-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 76.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 66.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.6 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.