The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) will meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, December 24

Sunday, December 24 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Nevada Players to Watch

Kenan Blackshear: 15.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Nick Davidson: 11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Tre Coleman: 8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Daniel Foster: 5.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

Miles Kelly: 15.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Kowacie Reeves: 11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Baye Ndongo: 10.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 5.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

5.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Kyle Sturdivant: 8.3 PTS, 2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank 243rd 72.4 Points Scored 79.3 85th 185th 71 Points Allowed 64.8 48th 17th 43.1 Rebounds 37.7 130th 15th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 7.7 287th 258th 6.7 3pt Made 5.6 322nd 180th 13.5 Assists 14.2 139th 250th 12.6 Turnovers 9.1 16th

