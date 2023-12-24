Nevada vs. Georgia Tech December 24 Tickets & Start Time
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) will meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 24
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Nevada Players to Watch
- Kenan Blackshear: 15.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Davidson: 11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daniel Foster: 5.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Georgia Tech Players to Watch
- Miles Kelly: 15.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kowacie Reeves: 11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Baye Ndongo: 10.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 5.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kyle Sturdivant: 8.3 PTS, 2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison
|Georgia Tech Rank
|Georgia Tech AVG
|Nevada AVG
|Nevada Rank
|243rd
|72.4
|Points Scored
|79.3
|85th
|185th
|71
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|48th
|17th
|43.1
|Rebounds
|37.7
|130th
|15th
|12.5
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|287th
|258th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|5.6
|322nd
|180th
|13.5
|Assists
|14.2
|139th
|250th
|12.6
|Turnovers
|9.1
|16th
