The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) will meet the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. This contest is available via ESPN2.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Kenan Blackshear: 15.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Nick Davidson: 11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Daniel Foster: 5.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

  • Miles Kelly: 15.2 PTS, 6.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kowacie Reeves: 11.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Baye Ndongo: 10.9 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 1.8 BLK
  • Tyzhaun Claude: 5.8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kyle Sturdivant: 8.3 PTS, 2 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Stat Comparison

Georgia Tech Rank Georgia Tech AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank
243rd 72.4 Points Scored 79.3 85th
185th 71 Points Allowed 64.8 48th
17th 43.1 Rebounds 37.7 130th
15th 12.5 Off. Rebounds 7.7 287th
258th 6.7 3pt Made 5.6 322nd
180th 13.5 Assists 14.2 139th
250th 12.6 Turnovers 9.1 16th

