Nevada vs. Georgia Tech: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 24
The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) will look to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets have also won four games in a row.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nevada Moneyline
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nevada (-6.5)
|139.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Nevada (-6.5)
|140.5
|-285
|+230
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends
- Nevada has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- A total of five out of the Wolf Pack's 11 games this season have hit the over.
- Georgia Tech has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Yellow Jackets' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.
Nevada Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Nevada is 72nd in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (44th).
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Wolf Pack currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the beginning of the season to +50000.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Nevada has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.
Georgia Tech Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Oddsmakers have made the Yellow Jackets' national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the beginning of the season (+50000).
- The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
