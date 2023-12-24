The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Georgia Tech matchup in this article.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-6.5) 142.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nevada (-5.5) 142.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Nevada has covered eight times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of 11 times this season.

Georgia Tech has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents have combined to go over the point total four out of 11 times this season.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Sportsbooks rate Nevada much lower (79th in the country) than the computer rankings do (43rd).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Wolf Pack currently have the same odds, going from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Nevada has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

