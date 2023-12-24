The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) bring a four-game win streak into a road contest versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), winners of four straight as well. It tips at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nevada vs. Georgia Tech matchup.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-6.5) 141.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nevada (-6.5) 140.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Nevada has compiled an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Wolf Pack's 11 games this season have gone over the point total.

Georgia Tech has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of four Yellow Jackets games this year have hit the over.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Bookmakers rate Nevada much lower (79th in the country) than the computer rankings do (43rd).

The Wolf Pack have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +50000 at the start of the season to +50000.

With odds of +50000, Nevada has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.