The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) will attempt to build on a four-game winning streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets have also won four games in a row.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Georgia Tech Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-6.5) 139.5 -300 +240 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nevada (-6.5) 140.5 -285 +230 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends

Nevada has compiled an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Wolf Pack and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of 11 times this season.

Georgia Tech has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of four Yellow Jackets games this season have hit the over.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Bookmakers rate Nevada much lower (72nd in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (44th).

The Wolf Pack were +50000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +50000, Nevada has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

