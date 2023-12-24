Two hot squads square off when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Yellow Jackets, winners of four in a row.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

In games Nevada shoots better than 39.6% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.

The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolf Pack sit at 130th.

The Wolf Pack put up 8.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (71).

Nevada is 11-0 when scoring more than 71 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada scored 76.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged in road games (66.8).

The Wolf Pack ceded 64.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).

Looking at three-pointers, Nevada performed better in home games last season, averaging 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Nevada Upcoming Schedule