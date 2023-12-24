How to Watch Nevada vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:17 PM PST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Two hot squads square off when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Yellow Jackets, winners of four in a row.
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- In games Nevada shoots better than 39.6% from the field, it is 11-0 overall.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolf Pack sit at 130th.
- The Wolf Pack put up 8.3 more points per game (79.3) than the Yellow Jackets give up (71).
- Nevada is 11-0 when scoring more than 71 points.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nevada scored 76.9 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged in road games (66.8).
- The Wolf Pack ceded 64.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (67.5).
- Looking at three-pointers, Nevada performed better in home games last season, averaging 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 72-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Temple
|W 80-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|TCU
|W 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
