The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets have also won four games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nevada Stats Insights

  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • Nevada has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack are the 130th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 15th.
  • The Wolf Pack record 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • Nevada has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 71 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
  • Georgia Tech is 7-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.
  • The Yellow Jackets average 7.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Wolf Pack give up (64.8).
  • Georgia Tech is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nevada scored 76.9 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Wolf Pack were better at home last season, surrendering 64.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 in road games.
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Nevada fared better in home games last season, averaging 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged away (66.6).
  • At home, the Yellow Jackets gave up 69 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 71.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech made more treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Penn State W 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass W 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 @ Hawaii W 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Nevada - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.