The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets have also won four games in a row.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

Nevada has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the 130th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 15th.

The Wolf Pack record 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71 the Yellow Jackets allow.

Nevada has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 71 points.

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

Georgia Tech is 7-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.

The Yellow Jackets average 7.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Wolf Pack give up (64.8).

Georgia Tech is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada scored 76.9 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Wolf Pack were better at home last season, surrendering 64.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 in road games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Nevada fared better in home games last season, averaging 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in road games.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged away (66.6).

At home, the Yellow Jackets gave up 69 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 71.8.

Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech made more treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule