How to Watch Nevada vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM PST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets have also won four games in a row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- Nevada has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the 130th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 15th.
- The Wolf Pack record 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- Nevada has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 71 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
- Georgia Tech is 7-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.
- The Yellow Jackets average 7.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Wolf Pack give up (64.8).
- Georgia Tech is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nevada scored 76.9 points per game at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.8 points per contest.
- Defensively the Wolf Pack were better at home last season, surrendering 64.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Nevada fared better in home games last season, averaging 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in road games.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season, 6.1 more than it averaged away (66.6).
- At home, the Yellow Jackets gave up 69 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 71.8.
- Beyond the arc, Georgia Tech made more treys away (8.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (33.9%) than at home (34.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 72-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Temple
|W 80-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|TCU
|W 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Penn State
|W 82-81
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|W 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Nevada
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.