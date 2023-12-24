The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Nevada Stats Insights

This season, the Wolf Pack have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have made.

Nevada is 11-0 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolf Pack sit at 130th.

The Wolf Pack score 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71.0 the Yellow Jackets allow.

When Nevada puts up more than 71.0 points, it is 11-0.

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (38.8%).

Georgia Tech has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.8% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.

The Yellow Jackets score 7.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Wolf Pack allow (64.8).

When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 6-2.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada scored 76.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Wolf Pack played better in home games last season, surrendering 64.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 on the road.

Looking at three-point shooting, Nevada performed better in home games last year, making 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Georgia Tech averaged 6.1 more points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (66.6).

The Yellow Jackets allowed fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

At home, Georgia Tech knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule