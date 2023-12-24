How to Watch Nevada vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have made.
- Nevada is 11-0 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolf Pack sit at 130th.
- The Wolf Pack score 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71.0 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- When Nevada puts up more than 71.0 points, it is 11-0.
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (38.8%).
- Georgia Tech has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.8% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.
- The Yellow Jackets score 7.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Wolf Pack allow (64.8).
- When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 6-2.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nevada scored 76.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Wolf Pack played better in home games last season, surrendering 64.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 on the road.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Nevada performed better in home games last year, making 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Georgia Tech averaged 6.1 more points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (66.6).
- The Yellow Jackets allowed fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
- At home, Georgia Tech knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 72-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Temple
|W 80-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|TCU
|W 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Penn State
|W 82-81
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|W 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Nevada
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
