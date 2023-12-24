The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) bring a four-game win streak into a road matchup against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), who have won four straight as well. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nevada Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wolf Pack have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have made.
  • Nevada is 11-0 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolf Pack sit at 130th.
  • The Wolf Pack score 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71.0 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • When Nevada puts up more than 71.0 points, it is 11-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have given up to their opponents (38.8%).
  • Georgia Tech has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 38.8% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.
  • The Yellow Jackets score 7.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Wolf Pack allow (64.8).
  • When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 6-2.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nevada scored 76.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 66.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Wolf Pack played better in home games last season, surrendering 64.1 points per game, compared to 67.5 on the road.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Nevada performed better in home games last year, making 6.9 threes per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage on the road.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Georgia Tech averaged 6.1 more points per game at home (72.7) than on the road (66.6).
  • The Yellow Jackets allowed fewer points at home (69.0 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • At home, Georgia Tech knocked down 7.6 3-pointers per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged away (8.4). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Penn State W 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass W 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 @ Hawaii W 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Nevada - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.