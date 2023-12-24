How to Watch Nevada vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM PST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Two hot squads meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Yellow Jackets, who have won four in a row.
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights
- This season, the Wolf Pack have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have made.
- Nevada is 11-0 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
- The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolf Pack sit at 130th.
- The Wolf Pack score 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71.0 the Yellow Jackets allow.
- When Nevada scores more than 71.0 points, it is 11-0.
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
- Georgia Tech is 7-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.
- The Yellow Jackets' 72.4 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
- Georgia Tech is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nevada put up 76.9 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 66.8 points per contest.
- The Wolf Pack surrendered 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67.5).
- At home, Nevada drained 0.1 more treys per game (6.9) than in away games (6.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.3%).
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.6.
- At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).
- Georgia Tech made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 72-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Temple
|W 80-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|TCU
|W 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Penn State
|W 82-81
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|W 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Nevada
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
