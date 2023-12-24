Two hot squads meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Yellow Jackets, who have won four in a row.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Nevada Stats Insights

This season, the Wolf Pack have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have made.

Nevada is 11-0 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolf Pack sit at 130th.

The Wolf Pack score 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71.0 the Yellow Jackets allow.

When Nevada scores more than 71.0 points, it is 11-0.

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

Georgia Tech is 7-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.

The Yellow Jackets' 72.4 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.

Georgia Tech is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada put up 76.9 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 66.8 points per contest.

The Wolf Pack surrendered 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67.5).

At home, Nevada drained 0.1 more treys per game (6.9) than in away games (6.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.6.

At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).

Georgia Tech made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule