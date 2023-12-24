Two hot squads meet when the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) on Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The Wolf Pack are putting their four-game winning streak on the line versus the Yellow Jackets, who have won four in a row.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wolf Pack have a 47.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.7% higher than the 39.6% of shots the Yellow Jackets' opponents have made.
  • Nevada is 11-0 when it shoots better than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wolf Pack sit at 130th.
  • The Wolf Pack score 79.3 points per game, 8.3 more points than the 71.0 the Yellow Jackets allow.
  • When Nevada scores more than 71.0 points, it is 11-0.

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
  • Georgia Tech is 7-0 when it shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.
  • The Yellow Jackets' 72.4 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack allow to opponents.
  • Georgia Tech is 6-2 when giving up fewer than 79.3 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nevada put up 76.9 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 66.8 points per contest.
  • The Wolf Pack surrendered 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (67.5).
  • At home, Nevada drained 0.1 more treys per game (6.9) than in away games (6.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (34.6%) compared to in away games (33.3%).

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 66.6.
  • At home, the Yellow Jackets conceded 69.0 points per game, 2.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.8).
  • Georgia Tech made fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than on the road (33.9%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Penn State W 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass W 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 @ Hawaii W 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Nevada - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion

