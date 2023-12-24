The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), winners of four straight as well. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights

  • The Wolf Pack make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).
  • Nevada is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolf Pack sit at 130th.
  • The 79.3 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 8.3 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (71).
  • Nevada has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 71 points.

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).
  • This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 288th.
  • The Yellow Jackets' 72.4 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack allow.
  • Georgia Tech is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nevada scored 76.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.8).
  • The Wolf Pack surrendered 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Nevada fared better in home games last season, making 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.
  • The Yellow Jackets conceded fewer points at home (69 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
  • Georgia Tech drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Penn State W 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass W 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 @ Hawaii W 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Nevada - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion

