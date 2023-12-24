The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) bring a four-game winning streak into a road matchup versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3), winners of four straight as well. It starts at 9:00 PM ET (on ESPN) on Sunday, December 24, 2023.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.7 percentage points higher than the Yellow Jackets have allowed to their opponents (39.6%).

Nevada is 11-0 when it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wolf Pack sit at 130th.

The 79.3 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 8.3 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (71).

Nevada has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 71 points.

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets' 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Wolf Pack have allowed to their opponents (38.8%).

This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.8% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wolf Pack sit at 288th.

The Yellow Jackets' 72.4 points per game are 7.6 more points than the 64.8 the Wolf Pack allow.

Georgia Tech is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 79.3 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada scored 76.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 10.1 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (66.8).

The Wolf Pack surrendered 64.1 points per game last season at home, which was 3.4 fewer points than they allowed in road games (67.5).

Looking at three-point shooting, Nevada fared better in home games last season, making 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% three-point percentage, compared to 6.8 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech scored 72.7 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 away.

The Yellow Jackets conceded fewer points at home (69 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.

Georgia Tech drained fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule