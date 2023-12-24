The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets have also taken four games in a row.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
  • TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights

  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
  • Nevada has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack are the 130th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 15th.
  • The 79.3 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 8.3 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (71.0).
  • Nevada has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

  • The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
  • This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.8% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.
  • The Yellow Jackets put up 7.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Wolf Pack allow their opponents to score (64.8).
  • When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 6-2.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Nevada fared better in home games last year, putting up 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game on the road.
  • When playing at home, the Wolf Pack gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than in away games (67.5).
  • Nevada averaged 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Georgia Tech scored more points at home (72.7 per game) than away (66.6) last season.
  • The Yellow Jackets allowed 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 away.
  • Georgia Tech sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 Penn State W 82-81 Madison Square Garden
12/21/2023 UMass W 73-70 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/22/2023 @ Hawaii W 73-68 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Nevada - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
1/3/2024 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
1/6/2024 Boston College - Hank McCamish Pavilion

