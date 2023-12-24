The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets have also taken four games in a row.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii TV: ESPN

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.

Nevada has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the 130th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 15th.

The 79.3 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 8.3 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (71.0).

Nevada has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 71.0 points.

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.

This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.8% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.

The Yellow Jackets put up 7.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Wolf Pack allow their opponents to score (64.8).

When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 6-2.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Nevada fared better in home games last year, putting up 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game on the road.

When playing at home, the Wolf Pack gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than in away games (67.5).

Nevada averaged 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Georgia Tech scored more points at home (72.7 per game) than away (66.6) last season.

The Yellow Jackets allowed 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 away.

Georgia Tech sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/17/2023 @ Hawaii W 72-66 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/21/2023 Temple W 80-56 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/24/2023 Georgia Tech - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific - Lawlor Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule