How to Watch Nevada vs. Georgia Tech on TV or Live Stream - December 24
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 12:18 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) will aim to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 24, 2023. The Yellow Jackets have also taken four games in a row.
Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 24, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center in Honolulu, Hawaii
- TV: ESPN
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points higher than the 39.6% the Yellow Jackets allow to opponents.
- Nevada has an 11-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 39.6% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the 130th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 15th.
- The 79.3 points per game the Wolf Pack put up are 8.3 more points than the Yellow Jackets allow (71.0).
- Nevada has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 71.0 points.
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets have shot at a 41.7% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of the Wolf Pack have averaged.
- This season, Georgia Tech has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots above 38.8% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the rebounding team in the nation, the Yellow Jackets rank 14th.
- The Yellow Jackets put up 7.6 more points per game (72.4) than the Wolf Pack allow their opponents to score (64.8).
- When Georgia Tech gives up fewer than 79.3 points, it is 6-2.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Nevada fared better in home games last year, putting up 76.9 points per game, compared to 66.8 per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Wolf Pack gave up 3.4 fewer points per game (64.1) than in away games (67.5).
- Nevada averaged 6.9 treys per game with a 34.6% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which was 0.1 more threes and 1.3% points better than it averaged in road games (6.8 threes per game, 33.3% three-point percentage).
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Georgia Tech scored more points at home (72.7 per game) than away (66.6) last season.
- The Yellow Jackets allowed 69.0 points per game at home last season, and 71.8 away.
- Georgia Tech sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.6 per game) than on the road (8.4) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (33.9%).
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 72-66
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/21/2023
|Temple
|W 80-56
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|TCU
|W 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Georgia Tech
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Penn State
|W 82-81
|Madison Square Garden
|12/21/2023
|UMass
|W 73-70
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/22/2023
|@ Hawaii
|W 73-68
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Nevada
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|1/3/2024
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|1/6/2024
|Boston College
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
