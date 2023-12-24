Sunday's contest between the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with Nevada taking home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM on December 24.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 74, Georgia Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Georgia Tech

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-5.2)

Nevada (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

Georgia Tech's record against the spread so far this season is 6-5-0, while Nevada's is 8-3-0. The Yellow Jackets have gone over the point total in four games, while Wolf Pack games have gone over five times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack outscore opponents by 14.5 points per game (posting 79.3 points per game, 85th in college basketball, and allowing 64.8 per contest, 48th in college basketball) and have a +173 scoring differential.

Nevada wins the rebound battle by an average of 3.4 boards. It grabs 37.7 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 34.3.

Nevada connects on two fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.6 (322nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

Nevada has committed 9.1 turnovers per game (16th in college basketball), 3.1 fewer than the 12.2 it forces (178th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.