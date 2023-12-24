Sunday's contest between the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) going head-to-head at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nevada, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 24.

According to our computer prediction, Georgia Tech projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Nevada. The total is listed at 142.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Nevada -6.5

Nevada -6.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Nevada -250, Georgia Tech +200

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 74, Georgia Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Georgia Tech

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+6.5)



Georgia Tech (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (142.5)



Nevada has an 8-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Georgia Tech, who is 6-5-0 ATS. The Wolf Pack are 5-6-0 and the Yellow Jackets are 4-7-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams average 151.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack average 79.3 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while giving up 64.8 per contest (49th in college basketball). They have a +173 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Nevada ranks 130th in the nation at 37.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 34.3 its opponents average.

Nevada connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (321st in college basketball) while shooting 32.8% from deep (212th in college basketball). It is making two fewer threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 7.6 per game while shooting 30%.

The Wolf Pack rank 43rd in college basketball with 102.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 57th in college basketball defensively with 83.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nevada has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.1 per game (16th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (176th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (243rd in college basketball) and allow 71 per contest (186th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech wins the rebound battle by an average of 7.4 boards. It grabs 43.1 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.7.

Georgia Tech makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) at a 29% rate (329th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 28% from deep.

Georgia Tech has committed 3.5 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (252nd in college basketball) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

