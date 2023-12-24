Sunday's game that pits the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) versus the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 74-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nevada, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:00 PM on December 24.

According to our computer prediction, Georgia Tech is a good bet to cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 6.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 142.5 over/under.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Nevada -6.5

Nevada -6.5 Point Total: 142.5

142.5 Moneyline (To Win): Nevada -275, Georgia Tech +220

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 74, Georgia Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Georgia Tech

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+6.5)



Georgia Tech (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (142.5)



Nevada is 8-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Georgia Tech's 6-5-0 ATS record. A total of five out of the Wolf Pack's games this season have hit the over, and four of the Yellow Jackets' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 151.7 points per game, 9.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack have a +173 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.5 points per game. They're putting up 79.3 points per game to rank 83rd in college basketball and are allowing 64.8 per outing to rank 49th in college basketball.

Nevada is 130th in the country at 37.7 rebounds per game. That's 3.4 more than the 34.3 its opponents average.

Nevada connects on 5.6 three-pointers per game (321st in college basketball), two fewer than its opponents (7.6). It is shooting 32.8% from beyond the arc (212th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30%.

The Wolf Pack rank 43rd in college basketball with 102.6 points scored per 100 possessions, and 57th in college basketball defensively with 83.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Nevada has committed 9.1 turnovers per game (16th in college basketball play), 3.1 fewer than the 12.2 it forces on average (176th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets are outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game, with a +15 scoring differential overall. They put up 72.4 points per game (243rd in college basketball) and allow 71 per outing (186th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 7.4 boards. It collects 43.1 rebounds per game (15th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 35.7.

Georgia Tech makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.2. It shoots 29% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28%.

Georgia Tech has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.6 per game (252nd in college basketball) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

