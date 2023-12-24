Sunday's contest between the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1) and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center has a projected final score of 74-69 based on our computer prediction, with Nevada securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on December 24.

According to our computer prediction, Georgia Tech should cover the point spread, which is currently listed at 6.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 140.5 over/under.

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023

Sunday, December 24, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center Line: Nevada -6.5

Nevada -6.5 Point Total: 140.5

140.5 Moneyline (To Win): Nevada -300, Georgia Tech +240

Nevada vs. Georgia Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 74, Georgia Tech 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Georgia Tech

Pick ATS: Georgia Tech (+6.5)



Georgia Tech (+6.5) Pick OU: Over (140.5)



Nevada has an 8-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Georgia Tech, who is 6-5-0 ATS. The Wolf Pack have gone over the point total in five games, while Yellow Jackets games have gone over four times. The two teams combine to score 151.7 points per game, 11.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack's +173 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 79.3 points per game (83rd in college basketball) while allowing 64.8 per contest (49th in college basketball).

Nevada records 37.7 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball) while allowing 34.3 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.4 boards per game.

Nevada makes two fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5.6 (321st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.6.

The Wolf Pack average 102.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (43rd in college basketball), and give up 83.9 points per 100 possessions (57th in college basketball).

Nevada has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 9.1 per game (16th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.2 (176th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

The Yellow Jackets' +15 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.4 points per game (243rd in college basketball) while allowing 71 per contest (186th in college basketball).

Georgia Tech wins the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. It collects 43.1 rebounds per game, 15th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 35.7.

Georgia Tech makes 6.7 three-pointers per game (258th in college basketball) at a 29% rate (329th in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 28% from deep.

Georgia Tech has committed 3.5 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 12.6 (252nd in college basketball) while forcing 9.1 (354th in college basketball).

