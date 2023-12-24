Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MWC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where each team stands, take a look at our college basketball power rankings below.

1. UNLV

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 28-1

10-1 | 28-1 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank: 147th

147th Last Game: W 71-59 vs Fairleigh Dickinson

Next Game

Opponent: Utah State

Utah State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Watch on Fubo)

2. Colorado State

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 24-4

9-2 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th

229th Last Game: L 82-75 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Opponent: @ San Diego State

@ San Diego State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

3. San Diego State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 19-10

9-4 | 19-10 Overall Rank: 122nd

122nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 228th

228th Last Game: W 75-48 vs Florida Atlantic

Next Game

Opponent: Colorado State

Colorado State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4. Wyoming

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 16-12

5-6 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 124th

124th Strength of Schedule Rank: 28th

28th Last Game: L 62-43 vs Eastern Washington

Next Game

Opponent: Boise State

Boise State Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

5. Boise State

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 20-9

9-4 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 131st

131st Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th

217th Last Game: W 62-54 vs San Diego

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wyoming

@ Wyoming Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

6. New Mexico

Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 12-18

9-4 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 179th

179th Strength of Schedule Rank: 299th

299th Last Game: L 67-56 vs Gonzaga

Next Game

Opponent: @ Nevada

@ Nevada Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

7. San Jose State

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 10-19

5-6 | 10-19 Overall Rank: 197th

197th Strength of Schedule Rank: 201st

201st Last Game: W 70-53 vs CSU Northridge

Next Game

Opponent: @ Saint Mary's (CA)

@ Saint Mary's (CA) Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29

8. Nevada

Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 11-19

6-7 | 11-19 Overall Rank: 215th

215th Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th

200th Last Game: L 72-59 vs BYU

Next Game

Opponent: New Mexico

New Mexico Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30 TV Channel: NSN (Watch on Fubo)

9. Air Force

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

7-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 223rd

223rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 137th

137th Last Game: L 75-44 vs SMU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Fresno State

@ Fresno State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

10. Fresno State

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 11-18

7-6 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 227th

227th Strength of Schedule Rank: 306th

306th Last Game: L 80-76 vs Arizona State

Next Game

Opponent: Air Force

Air Force Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30

11. Utah State

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 2-25

3-8 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 329th

329th Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd

272nd Last Game: L 51-49 vs Western Colorado

Next Game