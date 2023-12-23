The Vegas Golden Knights, William Karlsson included, will face the Florida Panthers on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Karlsson in that upcoming Golden Knights-Panthers game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Karlsson vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

Karlsson has averaged 17:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +11).

Karlsson has scored a goal in 13 of 34 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Karlsson has a point in 22 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in eight of them.

Karlsson has an assist in 15 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Karlsson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 56.1% that he hits the over.

There is a 38.5% chance of Karlsson having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 84 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's +8 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 7 30 Points 4 14 Goals 2 16 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.