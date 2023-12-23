Will William Karlsson Score a Goal Against the Panthers on December 23?
The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game against the Florida Panthers is slated for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will William Karlsson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will William Karlsson score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Karlsson stats and insights
- Karlsson has scored in 13 of 34 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.
- He has four goals on the power play, and also six assists.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 16.3% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have conceded 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Karlsson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|17:17
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:15
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|17:53
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:54
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|19:51
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|12/10/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:38
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|12/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|17:09
|Away
|W 6-1
|12/6/2023
|Blues
|2
|1
|1
|17:24
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|16:36
|Home
|L 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Home
|W 4-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.