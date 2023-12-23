When the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, will William Carrier find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will William Carrier score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

Carrier has scored in four of 31 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Carrier has no points on the power play.

He has a 9.6% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 2 2 0 12:25 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:16 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:30 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:06 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:09 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 1 0 1 10:49 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 0 0 0 9:09 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:30 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:07 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.