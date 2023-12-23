The Utah State Aggies will play the Georgia State Panthers in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Utah State vs. Georgia State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Utah State vs. Georgia State?

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Utah State 32, Georgia State 27

Utah State 32, Georgia State 27 Utah State has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Aggies have won all four games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter.

This season, Georgia State has won two out of the six games in which it has been the underdog.

The Panthers have entered five games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and are in those contests.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Aggies a 54.5% chance to win.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah State (-1.5)



Utah State (-1.5) In 11 Utah State games this season, it has five wins against the spread.

The Aggies have been favored by 1.5 points or more four times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Georgia State owns a record of 6-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 1.5 points or more five times this year and are 3-2 ATS in those contests.

Parlay your bets together on the Utah State vs. Georgia State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Push



Push Eight of Utah State's games this season have gone over Saturday's over/under of 59.5 points.

This season, four of Georgia State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 59.5 points.

The total for the game of 59.5 is 0.4 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Utah State (34.1 points per game) and Georgia State (25.8 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Utah State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.5 58.1 53.3 Implied Total AVG 31.6 32.4 31 ATS Record 5-6-0 3-2-0 2-4-0 Over/Under Record 8-3-0 4-1-0 4-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-0 1-0 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-3 0-3

Georgia State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.8 54.6 60.5 Implied Total AVG 32 29 34.5 ATS Record 6-5-0 2-3-0 4-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-7-0 2-3-0 2-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 2-2 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-1 2-3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.