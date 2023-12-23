When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will UNLV be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How UNLV ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 0-0 23 28 10

UNLV's best wins

UNLV's best win of the season came in a 72-53 victory on December 2 against the Arizona Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38) in the RPI. Kiara Jackson, in that signature victory, dropped a team-best 21 points with three rebounds and seven assists. Desi-Rae Young also played a part with 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

85-69 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 80/RPI) on November 29

92-76 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 146/RPI) on December 9

100-67 at home over Utah Tech (No. 188/RPI) on November 14

85-60 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 200/RPI) on November 10

72-62 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 201/RPI) on November 6

UNLV's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Rebels are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

According to the RPI, UNLV has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Rebels are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UNLV has the 140th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

Glancing at the Rebels' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and 18 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing UNLV's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

UNLV's next game

Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. Utah State Aggies

UNLV Rebels vs. Utah State Aggies Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada

Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

