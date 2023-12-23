2024 NCAA Bracketology: UNLV Women's March Madness Resume | December 29
When the women's 2024 NCAA tournament rolls around, will UNLV be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.
How UNLV ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-1
|0-0
|23
|28
|10
UNLV's best wins
UNLV's best win of the season came in a 72-53 victory on December 2 against the Arizona Wildcats, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 38) in the RPI. Kiara Jackson, in that signature victory, dropped a team-best 21 points with three rebounds and seven assists. Desi-Rae Young also played a part with 21 points, nine rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 85-69 on the road over Northern Arizona (No. 80/RPI) on November 29
- 92-76 on the road over Oklahoma (No. 146/RPI) on December 9
- 100-67 at home over Utah Tech (No. 188/RPI) on November 14
- 85-60 at home over Charleston (SC) (No. 200/RPI) on November 10
- 72-62 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 201/RPI) on November 6
UNLV's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Rebels are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, UNLV has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 37th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Rebels are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 45th-most wins.
Schedule insights
- Based on our predictions, UNLV has the 140th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.
- Glancing at the Rebels' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games against teams that are above .500 and 18 games against teams with worse records than their own.
- Reviewing UNLV's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
UNLV's next game
- Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. Utah State Aggies
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET
- Location: Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
