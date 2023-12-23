If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of UNLV and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +100000

+100000 Preseason national championship odds: +30000

How UNLV ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-5 0-0 NR NR 254

UNLV's best wins

UNLV's signature win of the season came on December 13 in a 79-64 victory versus the No. 12 Creighton Bluejays. Kalib Boone, in that signature victory, delivered a team-high 25 points with seven rebounds and one assist. Dedan Thomas Jr. also played a role with 16 points, six rebounds and nine assists.

Next best wins

72-70 at home over Akron (No. 88/RPI) on November 28

74-56 at home over Hofstra (No. 91/RPI) on December 21

71-55 at home over Stetson (No. 137/RPI) on November 11

82-68 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 313/RPI) on November 17

UNLV's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-2

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), UNLV is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Rebels are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most losses.

Based on the RPI, UNLV has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 26th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

UNLV has drawn the 45th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Rebels have 19 games left this season, including none versus teams with worse records, and 18 against teams with records above .500.

UNLV's upcoming schedule features two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

UNLV's next game

Matchup: UNLV Rebels vs. Carroll (MT) Fighting Saints

UNLV Rebels vs. Carroll (MT) Fighting Saints Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV Channel: MW Network

