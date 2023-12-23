The Toronto Raptors (11-17) play the Utah Jazz (11-18) as 5.5-point favorites on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on SportsNet and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: SportsNet and KJZZ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Jazz vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Raptors 118 - Jazz 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Raptors (- 5.5)

Raptors (- 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Raptors (-6.0)

Raptors (-6.0) Pick OU: Under (229.5)



Under (229.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.3

The Jazz have put together a 15-14-0 ATS record this season compared to the 13-15-0 mark of the Raptors.

Toronto covers the spread when it is a 5.5-point favorite or more 40% of the time. That's less often than Utah covers as an underdog of 5.5 or more (42.9%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Utah and its opponents are more successful (55.2% of the time) than Toronto and its opponents (50%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Raptors are 7-5, while the Jazz are 8-17 as moneyline underdogs.

Jazz Performance Insights

With 112.6 points scored per game and 119.4 points conceded, the Jazz are 21st in the league offensively and 24th on defense.

In 2023-24, Utah is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.1 per game) and seventh in rebounds conceded (42.5).

At 26.7 assists per game, the Jazz are ninth in the league.

In 2023-24, Utah is second-worst in the NBA in turnovers committed (16 per game) and 23rd in turnovers forced (12.1).

The Jazz make 13.1 3-pointers per game and shoot 35.3% from beyond the arc, ranking 10th and 23rd, respectively, in the league.

