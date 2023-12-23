In the upcoming game versus the Florida Panthers, which begins at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Pavel Dorofeyev to score a goal for the Vegas Golden Knights? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Pavel Dorofeyev score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Dorofeyev stats and insights

Dorofeyev has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Dorofeyev has no points on the power play.

He has a 7.1% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Dorofeyev recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:12 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 6-3 12/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 14:29 Away W 6-1 11/16/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:38 Away W 6-5 11/14/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:54 Away L 3-0 11/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:12 Home W 5-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 12:05 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 15:25 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 2 0 2 12:06 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:50 Home W 5-2

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

