The Florida Panthers (18-12-2) host the Vegas Golden Knights (21-8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday, December 23 at 3:00 PM ET on BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+, with both teams heading into the game following a loss. The Panthers were defeated by the St. Louis Blues 4-1 in their last game, while the Golden Knights are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the past 10 games for the Golden Knights, their offense has totaled 41 goals while their defense has given up 33 (they have a 6-3-1 record in those games). In 42 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored 11 goals (26.2% success rate).

Before watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we predict will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final tally of Panthers 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (-125)

Panthers (-125) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 5.9 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights (21-8-5 overall) have posted a record of 6-5-11 in matchups that have gone to OT this season.

Vegas has earned 12 points (4-1-4) in its nine games decided by one goal.

This season the Golden Knights registered only one goal in three games and they've earned two points (0-1-2) in those contests.

Vegas has six points (3-2-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Golden Knights have scored more than two goals in 23 games, earning 39 points from those contests.

This season, Vegas has recorded a lone power-play goal in 12 games has a record of 7-2-3 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Vegas is 12-6-1 (25 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents 14 times this season, and earned 20 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Panthers Rank Panthers AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 23rd 2.88 Goals Scored 3.41 9th 5th 2.63 Goals Allowed 2.68 7th 2nd 34.2 Shots 32.6 6th 3rd 27.1 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 23rd 18% Power Play % 22.83% 12th 8th 82.52% Penalty Kill % 81.82% 13th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Golden Knights vs. Panthers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.