The Vegas Golden Knights, including Nicolas Roy, are in action Saturday versus the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Roy available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Nicolas Roy vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Roy Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Roy has a plus-minus rating of +5, while averaging 14:31 on the ice per game.

Roy has a goal in five of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 25 games this season, Roy has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Roy has posted an assist in a game seven times this year in 25 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 37.7% that Roy hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 25.6% chance of Roy having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Roy Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 84 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +8.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 25 Games 7 13 Points 3 5 Goals 3 8 Assists 0

