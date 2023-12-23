The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming contest versus the Florida Panthers is slated for Saturday at 3:00 PM ET. Will Nicolas Roy find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Nicolas Roy score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +420 (Bet $10 to win $42.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Roy has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Panthers.

Roy has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Roy's shooting percentage is 11.4%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Panthers have two shutouts, and they average 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Roy recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 13:11 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:18 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 12:30 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 14:17 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 15:41 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:08 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:45 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 18:55 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 12:08 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:21 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

