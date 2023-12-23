Should you wager on Nicolas Hague to find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers meet up on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Nicolas Hague score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Hague stats and insights

  • In one of 26 games this season, Hague scored -- and it was just the one goal.
  • This is his first game of the season versus the Panthers.
  • Hague has no points on the power play.
  • Hague averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 2.7%.

Panthers defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 84 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Hague recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:13 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:04 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 1 0 1 20:42 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:45 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:38 Home W 5-4 OT
12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:01 Home W 5-4 SO
12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 16:26 Away W 6-1
12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 14:36 Away W 6-3
12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:22 Home L 2-1 OT
12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:18 Home W 4-1

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

