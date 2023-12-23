If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of Nevada and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Nevada's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Nevada ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-7 0-0 NR NR 242

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada's best wins

Nevada, in its signature win of the season, took down the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears 67-65 on November 25. The leading scorer against Central Arkansas was Claire Jacobs, who dropped 18 points with one rebound and one assist.

Next best wins

76-63 at home over San Diego (No. 229/RPI) on November 29

64-41 at home over Pepperdine (No. 259/RPI) on November 17

73-62 over South Alabama (No. 309/RPI) on November 24

69-53 at home over Sacramento State (No. 340/RPI) on November 9

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nevada's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-4 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

The Wolf Pack have tied for the fifth-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country according to the RPI (four).

According to the RPI, the Wolf Pack have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 45th-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Nevada has been handed the 205th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Wolf Pack's upcoming schedule, they have 13 games against teams that are above .500 and five games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to Nevada's upcoming schedule, it has 18 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Nevada's next game

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack vs. New Mexico Lobos

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. New Mexico Lobos Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Nevada games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.