2024 NCAA Bracketology: Nevada March Madness Odds | December 25
If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Nevada and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Preseason national championship odds: +50000
How Nevada ranks
|Record
|MWC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|12-1
|0-0
|37
|NR
|53
Nevada's best wins
Nevada's best victory of the season came against the Montana Grizzlies, a top 50 team (No. 45), according to the RPI. Nevada claimed the 77-66 home win on November 29. Kenan Blackshear was the top scorer in the signature win over Montana, posting 31 points with six rebounds and five assists.
Next best wins
- 72-64 over Georgia Tech (No. 46/RPI) on December 24
- 83-76 on the road over Washington (No. 52/RPI) on November 12
- 88-75 over TCU (No. 138/RPI) on December 22
- 80-56 over Temple (No. 144/RPI) on December 21
- 72-66 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146/RPI) on December 17
Nevada's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0
- Based on the RPI, Nevada has two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Wolf Pack are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.
- Based on the RPI, Nevada has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.
- According to the RPI, the Wolf Pack have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.
Schedule insights
- Nevada has drawn the 133rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Wolf Pack have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 18 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.
- Nevada has 19 games left to play this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Nevada's next game
- Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Fresno Pacific Sunbirds
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 10:00 PM ET
- Location: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada
- TV Channel: MW Network
