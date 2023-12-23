If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Nevada and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Nevada ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-1 0-0 37 NR 53

Nevada's best wins

Nevada's best victory of the season came against the Montana Grizzlies, a top 50 team (No. 45), according to the RPI. Nevada claimed the 77-66 home win on November 29. Kenan Blackshear was the top scorer in the signature win over Montana, posting 31 points with six rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

72-64 over Georgia Tech (No. 46/RPI) on December 24

83-76 on the road over Washington (No. 52/RPI) on November 12

88-75 over TCU (No. 138/RPI) on December 22

80-56 over Temple (No. 144/RPI) on December 21

72-66 on the road over Hawaii (No. 146/RPI) on December 17

Nevada's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Based on the RPI, Nevada has two wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Wolf Pack are 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 34th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, Nevada has four wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fifth-most in the country.

According to the RPI, the Wolf Pack have five wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Nevada has drawn the 133rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Wolf Pack have 19 games remaining on the schedule, with 18 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 17 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Nevada has 19 games left to play this season, and two of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Nevada's next game

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Fresno Pacific Sunbirds

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Fresno Pacific Sunbirds Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV Channel: MW Network

