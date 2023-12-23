When the Vegas Golden Knights square off against the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, will Michael Amadio light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Michael Amadio score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Amadio stats and insights

Amadio has scored in five of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Panthers yet this season.

Amadio has picked up two goals and two assists on the power play.

Amadio's shooting percentage is 9.8%, and he averages 1.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

On defense, the Panthers are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 84 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fifth.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Amadio recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 11:38 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 14:48 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:46 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:11 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 5-4 SO 12/6/2023 Blues 1 1 0 11:40 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:50 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:44 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 14:02 Away W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.