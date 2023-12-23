The Vegas Golden Knights, with Mark Stone, take the ice Saturday against the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 3:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Stone's props? Here is some information to help you.

Mark Stone vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Stone Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Stone has averaged 19:13 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

In Stone's 34 games played this season he's scored in eight of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Stone has a point in 21 games this season (out of 34), including multiple points seven times.

In 17 of 34 games this year, Stone has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Stone's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Stone has an implied probability of 46.5% of going over his assist prop bet.

Stone Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 34 Games 6 34 Points 9 10 Goals 5 24 Assists 4

