Will Mark Stone find the back of the net when the Vegas Golden Knights play the Florida Panthers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Stone stats and insights

Stone has scored in eight of 34 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

This is his first game of the season against the Panthers.

On the power play he has three goals, plus nine assists.

Stone's shooting percentage is 15.4%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have conceded 84 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fifth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 18 hits and 13.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/21/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:29 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:01 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:46 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:08 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 4 2 2 20:20 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 23:42 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 2 1 1 14:57 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 1 0 1 21:34 Away W 6-3 12/4/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:44 Home L 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:42 Home W 4-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

BSFL, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.