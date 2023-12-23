Malik Monk plus his Sacramento Kings teammates face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 22, Monk produced seven points, five assists and three blocks in a 120-105 win against the Suns.

Let's look at Monk's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Malik Monk Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.3 15.2 Rebounds -- 2.6 2.0 Assists -- 5.2 6.2 PRA -- 22.1 23.4 PR -- 16.9 17.2 3PM 2.5 2.6 2.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Monk's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Malik Monk Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Monk has taken 11.0 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 12.1% and 11.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

Monk is averaging 6.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Monk's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 26th, averaging 101.1 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.5 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves allow 106.9 points per game, best in the league.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are third in the NBA, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves have allowed 24.1 per contest, fourth in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have allowed 10.9 makes per game, second in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Malik Monk vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 30 17 2 0 3 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.