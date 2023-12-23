Lauri Markkanen vs. Scottie Barnes and the Toronto Raptors: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 11:45 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, the Toronto Raptors (11-17) heads into a home game against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (11-18) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.
Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet and KJZZ
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Arena: Scotiabank Arena
Lauri Markkanen vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Lauri Markkanen
|Scottie Barnes
|Total Fantasy Pts
|712.6
|1211.7
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|37.5
|43.3
|Fantasy Rank
|15
|-
Lauri Markkanen vs. Scottie Barnes Insights
Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz
- Markkanen provides the Jazz 23.3 points, 8.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- The Jazz have been outscored by 6.8 points per game (posting 112.6 points per game, 21st in league, while allowing 119.4 per outing, 24th in NBA) and have a -198 scoring differential.
- Utah comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It collects 46.1 rebounds per game (fourth in league) compared to its opponents' 42.5.
- The Jazz hit 13.1 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), 1.3 fewer than their opponents.
- Utah has committed 3.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12.1 (23rd in league).
Scottie Barnes & the Raptors
- Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 5.8 assists and 9.1 boards per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.
- The Raptors average 112.2 points per game (22nd in the league) while giving up 114.4 per contest (18th in the NBA). They have a -62 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.
- Toronto wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It is collecting 45.1 rebounds per game (eighth in the league) compared to its opponents' 43.4 per outing.
- The Raptors hit 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.1 (26th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.8.
- Toronto has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (18th in NBA play) while forcing 12.9 (20th in the league).
Lauri Markkanen vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Lauri Markkanen
|Scottie Barnes
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|-2.6
|-2.1
|Usage Percentage
|24.9%
|24.4%
|True Shooting Pct
|62.6%
|58.3%
|Total Rebound Pct
|14.2%
|14.3%
|Assist Pct
|6.2%
|25.2%
