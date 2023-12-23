On Saturday, the Toronto Raptors (11-17) heads into a home game against Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (11-18) at Scotiabank Arena, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Raptors Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: SportsNet and KJZZ

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Arena: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lauri Markkanen vs. Scottie Barnes Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Scottie Barnes Total Fantasy Pts 712.6 1211.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 37.5 43.3 Fantasy Rank 15 -

Lauri Markkanen vs. Scottie Barnes Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen provides the Jazz 23.3 points, 8.6 boards and 1.3 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Jazz have been outscored by 6.8 points per game (posting 112.6 points per game, 21st in league, while allowing 119.4 per outing, 24th in NBA) and have a -198 scoring differential.

Utah comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It collects 46.1 rebounds per game (fourth in league) compared to its opponents' 42.5.

The Jazz hit 13.1 three-pointers per game (10th in the league), 1.3 fewer than their opponents.

Utah has committed 3.9 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 16 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12.1 (23rd in league).

Scottie Barnes & the Raptors

Scottie Barnes' numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 5.8 assists and 9.1 boards per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 37.7% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

The Raptors average 112.2 points per game (22nd in the league) while giving up 114.4 per contest (18th in the NBA). They have a -62 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 2.2 points per game.

Toronto wins the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. It is collecting 45.1 rebounds per game (eighth in the league) compared to its opponents' 43.4 per outing.

The Raptors hit 1.7 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 11.1 (26th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.8.

Toronto has committed 13.5 turnovers per game (18th in NBA play) while forcing 12.9 (20th in the league).

Lauri Markkanen vs. Scottie Barnes Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Scottie Barnes Plus/Minus Per Game -2.6 -2.1 Usage Percentage 24.9% 24.4% True Shooting Pct 62.6% 58.3% Total Rebound Pct 14.2% 14.3% Assist Pct 6.2% 25.2%

