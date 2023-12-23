Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (17-10) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) face off at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Kings vs. Timberwolves

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSN

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings defeated the Suns on Friday, 120-105. Sabonis scored a team-high 28 points (and contributed 12 assists and 11 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 28 11 12 0 0 0 De'Aaron Fox 23 6 7 3 2 2 Keegan Murray 21 5 2 0 0 3

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis' numbers for the season are 19.0 points, 7.4 assists and 12.2 boards per game, shooting 58.4% from the field.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 29.7 points, 4.4 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Malik Monk posts 14.3 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 16.0 points, 1.8 assists and 5.4 boards per game.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 2.8 assists and 4.0 boards per game.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 19.5 13.1 8.1 0.9 0.3 0.4 De'Aaron Fox 25.6 3.6 6.1 1.6 0.4 3.1 Keegan Murray 19.7 4.5 1.5 0.8 0.0 3.3 Malik Monk 15.2 2.0 6.2 0.5 0.6 2.9 Harrison Barnes 10.9 3.0 1.2 0.6 0.3 1.8

