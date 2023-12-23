Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Timberwolves - December 23
Domantas Sabonis and Anthony Edwards are two players to watch when the Sacramento Kings (17-10) and the Minnesota Timberwolves (21-6) face off at Golden 1 Center on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
How to Watch Kings vs. Timberwolves
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Kings' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Kings defeated the Suns on Friday, 120-105. Sabonis scored a team-high 28 points (and contributed 12 assists and 11 boards).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|28
|11
|12
|0
|0
|0
|De'Aaron Fox
|23
|6
|7
|3
|2
|2
|Keegan Murray
|21
|5
|2
|0
|0
|3
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis' numbers for the season are 19.0 points, 7.4 assists and 12.2 boards per game, shooting 58.4% from the field.
- De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 29.7 points, 4.4 boards and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 48.2% from the field and 39.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.2 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malik Monk posts 14.3 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 16.0 points, 1.8 assists and 5.4 boards per game.
- Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 2.8 assists and 4.0 boards per game.
Watch Sabonis, Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|19.5
|13.1
|8.1
|0.9
|0.3
|0.4
|De'Aaron Fox
|25.6
|3.6
|6.1
|1.6
|0.4
|3.1
|Keegan Murray
|19.7
|4.5
|1.5
|0.8
|0.0
|3.3
|Malik Monk
|15.2
|2.0
|6.2
|0.5
|0.6
|2.9
|Harrison Barnes
|10.9
|3.0
|1.2
|0.6
|0.3
|1.8
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.