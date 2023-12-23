Player prop bet options for Domantas Sabonis, Anthony Edwards and others are available when the Sacramento Kings host the Minnesota Timberwolves at Golden 1 Center on Saturday (tipping at 10:00 PM ET).

Kings vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSN

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs Timberwolves Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -122) 11.5 (Over: -106) 7.5 (Over: +106)

The 17.5-point total set for Sabonis on Saturday is 1.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 12.2 rebounds per game, 0.7 more than his prop bet for Saturday's game (11.5).

Sabonis has averaged 7.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Saturday's assist over/under (7.5).

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: +100) 2.5 (Over: -115)

Saturday's over/under for De'Aaron Fox is 28.5. That is 1.2 less than his season average.

He averages 0.1 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Fox has collected 6.2 assists per game, 0.3 lower than his prop bet on Saturday (6.5).

He drains 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Malik Monk Props

PTS 3PM 13.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: +114)

Malik Monk is averaging 14.3 points during the 2023-24 season, 0.8 more than Saturday's prop total.

Monk has hit 2.6 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -147) 5.5 (Over: +116) 2.5 (Over: -130)

The 29.5-point over/under for Edwards on Saturday is 4.7 higher than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 5.5 -- equals his over/under on Saturday.

Edwards has dished out 5.1 assists per game, which is 0.4 less than Saturday's over/under.

Edwards has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Rudy Gobert Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: -114)

The 12.5 points Rudy Gobert has scored per game this season is 2.0 fewer than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (14.5).

He has averaged 1.4 less rebounds per game (12.1) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (13.5).

